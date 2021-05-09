MULTIMEDIA

Gift for mom

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Vendors sell Mother's Day-themed gifts at the Dangwa flower market in Manila on Mother's Day, Sunday. Though officially celebrated in the Philippines on first Monday of December, by virtue of Proclamation No. 58, s. 1998, Filipinos commonly celebrate this special day simultaneously with International Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May.