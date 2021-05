MULTIMEDIA

Manila Cathedral prays for COVID-19 victims

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Manila Apostolic administrator Broderick Pabillo leads the celebration of an ecumenical prayer on Saturday to remember and honor victims who passed away due to COVID-19. The Philippines recorded an additional 108 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the country’s total to 18,099.