MULTIMEDIA
‘The Rock’ previewed for auction
Salvatore Di Nolfi, EPA-EFE
Posted at May 07 2022 12:29 PM
A Christie’s employee holds “The Rock”, a white diamond of 228,31 carats that is the largest white diamond ever seen throughout auction market history, during a preview at Christie's, in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday. “The Rock” is estimated to be sold between 19,000,000 and 30,000,000 Swiss francs, as highlight of the Geneva Magnificent Jewels auction on May 11, 2022.
- /news/05/07/22/local-governments-gear-up-for-halalan2022
- /spotlight/05/07/22/brain-training-the-new-frontier-for-esports
- /news/05/07/22/filipino-teachers-worried-after-student-attacks-lv-teacher
- /entertainment/05/07/22/tony-labrusca-hopes-to-work-with-nadine-lustre
- /life/05/07/22/cebu-chef-marco-anzani-conquers-manila-with-special-dinner