Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

‘The Rock’ previewed for auction

Salvatore Di Nolfi, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 07 2022 12:29 PM

‘The Rock’ previewed for auction

A Christie’s employee holds “The Rock”, a white diamond of 228,31 carats that is the largest white diamond ever seen throughout auction market history, during a preview at Christie's, in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday. “The Rock” is estimated to be sold between 19,000,000 and 30,000,000 Swiss francs, as highlight of the Geneva Magnificent Jewels auction on May 11, 2022.
 

Read More:  Christie's   The Rock   diamond   white diamond   auction  