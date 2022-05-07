MULTIMEDIA

‘The Rock’ previewed for auction

Salvatore Di Nolfi, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A Christie’s employee holds “The Rock”, a white diamond of 228,31 carats that is the largest white diamond ever seen throughout auction market history, during a preview at Christie's, in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday. “The Rock” is estimated to be sold between 19,000,000 and 30,000,000 Swiss francs, as highlight of the Geneva Magnificent Jewels auction on May 11, 2022.

