Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Celebrating mothers ABS-CBN News Posted at May 07 2022 01:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Park goers ride the swing art installation at Fort Santiago, Manila Saturday, a day before Mother’s Day. The rattan swing is part of an exhibit by artist Kristine Lim titled “Ugay”, commemorating Mother’s Day. Read More: Ugay Mother's Day Fort Santiago rattan swing rattan swing /news/05/07/22/vcm-halos-5-oras-itinawid-sa-ilog-sa-agusan-del-sur/news/05/07/22/ngcp-assures-enough-power-supply-on-may-9/entertainment/05/07/22/andrea-brillantes-campaigns-for-robredo-in-qc/sports/05/07/22/nba-playoffs-balanced-attack-keys-mavs-game-3-win/sports/05/07/22/sea-games-mon-fernandez-hails-team-phs-strong-start