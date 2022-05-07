Home  >  Life

Celebrating mothers

May 07 2022

A day before Mother’s Day

Park goers ride the swing art installation at Fort Santiago, Manila Saturday, a day before Mother’s Day. The rattan swing is part of an exhibit by artist Kristine Lim titled “Ugay”, commemorating Mother’s Day. 

