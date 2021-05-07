Home  >  Life

Remembering loved ones lost to COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

May 07 2021

Parishioners write messages to departed loved ones who fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic at the freedom wall in front of Quiapo Church in Manila on Friday. The Manila archdiocese earlier set May 8 as a Day of Prayer to honor those who died due to COVID-19 and instructed parishes in the archdiocese to dedicate three days of “Holy Hour” in front of the Blessed Sacrament at 6pm for frontliners on May 5, for the sick on May 6, and for the dead on May 7. 

