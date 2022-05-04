Fans celebrate Star Wars Day in Taipei

MULTIMEDIA

May the 4th be with you

Ritchie B. Tong, ABS-CBN News

Star Wars fans parade during the Star Wars day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday. The Star Wars franchise is informally commemorated every May 4 as a play on the saying “May the force be with you” popularized in the franchise’s first film, Star Wars: A New Hope released 45 years ago.