May the 4th be with you

Ritchie B. Tong, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2022 07:51 PM

Fans celebrate Star Wars Day in Taipei

Star Wars fans parade during the Star Wars day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday. The Star Wars franchise is informally commemorated every May 4 as a play on the saying “May the force be with you” popularized in the franchise’s first film, Star Wars: A New Hope released 45 years ago.

