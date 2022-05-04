Fans celebrate Star Wars Day in Taipei

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA May the 4th be with you Ritchie B. Tong, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 04 2022 07:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Star Wars fans parade during the Star Wars day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday. The Star Wars franchise is informally commemorated every May 4 as a play on the saying “May the force be with you” popularized in the franchise’s first film, Star Wars: A New Hope released 45 years ago. Read More: Star Wars Star Wars Day May the 4th Be With You May the Force be with you Taipei Taiwan /news/05/04/22/5-children-found-dead-after-drowning-in-taal-lake/spotlight/05/04/22/fact-check-di-peke-ang-dami-ng-tao-sa-leni-kiko-rally-sa-pampanga/life/05/04/22/shopping-shorts-55-and-summer-sale-events/news/05/04/22/doh-tiniyak-ligtas-ang-polling-precincts/video/news/05/04/22/inc-inendorso-ang-uniteam-mga-grupo-ng-pari-suportado-ang-leni-kiko-tandem