'Kaingin' art installation set to launch in CCP

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 29 2022 06:10 PM

'Kaingin' art installation in CCP set to launch

Workers finish the art installation at the front lawn of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in Pasay City on Friday. The Earth Month art installation titled “Kaingin” by Jinggoy Buensuceso is set to launch on April 30 and will run until May 30, 2022.

