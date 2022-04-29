'Kaingin' art installation in CCP set to launch

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA 'Kaingin' art installation set to launch in CCP George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 29 2022 06:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers finish the art installation at the front lawn of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in Pasay City on Friday. The Earth Month art installation titled “Kaingin” by Jinggoy Buensuceso is set to launch on April 30 and will run until May 30, 2022. Read More: CCP Kaingin art installation Cultural Center of the Philippines Earth Month Jinggoy Buensuceso /entertainment/04/29/22/lil-nas-x-notices-pinoys-tinikling-dance-of-his-song/news/04/29/22/mga-nakaligtas-sa-pagguho-ng-tulay-sa-bohol-inilarawan-ang-insidente/news/04/29/22/isko-to-attend-comelec-interviews-if-schedule-allows-it/spotlight/04/29/22/explainer-the-controversial-legislative-journey-of-the-vape-bill/news/04/29/22/whos-still-attending-the-comelec-kbp-panel-interviews