Hong Kong gears up for 'Golden Week'

Bertha Wang, EPA-EFE

Tourists wait to get on a 'Star' ferry in Hong Kong on Friday. According to the Travel Industry Council, Hong Kong is expected to receive around 600,000 mainland Chinese visitors for Labor Day 'Golden Week' holiday between April 29 to May 3, marking the first regular holiday since 2020 when travel between China and Hong Kong was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.