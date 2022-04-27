Home  >  Life

3D billboard entertains motorists along EDSA

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2022 10:54 PM

3D billboard entertains motorists

A 3D whale shark projects from an LED billboard from SM Megamall along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. Economic activity continues to ramp up, as restrictions continue to loosen due to the high COVID-19 vaccination rate and lowering infection cases. 

