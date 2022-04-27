Home > Life MULTIMEDIA 3D billboard entertains motorists along EDSA Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 27 2022 10:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A 3D whale shark projects from an LED billboard from SM Megamall along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. Economic activity continues to ramp up, as restrictions continue to loosen due to the high COVID-19 vaccination rate and lowering infection cases. Read More: whale shark 3d billboard LED billboard /video/news/04/27/22/three-day-local-absentee-voting-kicks-off/entertainment/04/27/22/pbb-maxine-naluha-sa-birthday-message-ng-ama/news/04/27/22/comelec-law-department-summons-rose-nono-lin/news/04/27/22/leni-kiko-supporters-may-volunteer-appreciation-day/news/04/27/22/pacquiao-calls-for-revolution-vs-poverty-corruption