MULTIMEDIA

'Pink' supermoon rises in Quezon City

Jimmy Domingo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A view of the pink supermoon, appearing around 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than the usual full moon, according to PAGASA, is seen in Quezon City on Tuesday. The moon is expected to reach its closest point with the Earth at around 11 p.m. Tuesday, said PAGASA weather specialist and research assistant Bernard Punzalan.