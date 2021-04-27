Home > Life MULTIMEDIA 'Pink' supermoon rises in Quezon City Jimmy Domingo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 27 2021 09:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A view of the pink supermoon, appearing around 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than the usual full moon, according to PAGASA, is seen in Quezon City on Tuesday. The moon is expected to reach its closest point with the Earth at around 11 p.m. Tuesday, said PAGASA weather specialist and research assistant Bernard Punzalan. 'Supermoon' visible Tuesday, says PAGASA Read More: Supermoon pink supermoon bougainvilla Quezon City flowers multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/27/21/grupo-400-seafarers-gumawa-community-pantry-liliw-laguna/news/04/27/21/iatf-a4-prio-group-vaccination-labor-day/life/04/27/21/2-ofw-india-nasawi-covid-19-travel-ban/news/04/27/21/covid-19-vaccination-laguna-tigil-muna-kulang-suplay/video/news/04/27/21/mga-eksperto-local-officials-pabor-sa-pinahabang-mecq