Friendly neighborhood 'Spider-Man' sets up community pantry

Paolo Felizarta, dressed as Spider-Man, hands out goods in the community pantry set up by his family in Brgy. Pamplona Dos, Las Piñas City on Tuesday. Community pantries have sprouted across the country to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic after Ana Patricia Non started the movement in Maginhawa in Quezon City.