Loosening the muscles

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Posted at Apr 26 2022 10:07 PM

Blind massage therapists offer service in Pasig market

Blind massage therapists give clients a massage at the Pasig Public Market on Tuesday. The massage, which costs between P150 to P250, has a regular clientele that avail of the service after a hard’s day work. 

