Blind massage therapists offer service in Pasig market

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Loosening the muscles Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news Posted at Apr 26 2022 10:07 PM Blind massage therapists give clients a massage at the Pasig Public Market on Tuesday. The massage, which costs between P150 to P250, has a regular clientele that avail of the service after a hard's day work. Read More: massage blind massage therapists massage therapists Pasig Public Market