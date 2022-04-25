Miss Universe 2021 Sandhu campaigns on menstrual health

MULTIMEDIA

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu campaigns on menstrual equity

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu poses for photos with youth advocates during the "Period Pains: Tackling the Challenges of Menstrual Equity" forum at the Citadines Bay City Manila in Pasay City on April 25, 2022. The forum, which was organized by Plan International, aims to raise awareness on the importance of menstrual health and menstrual hygiene management in the country.