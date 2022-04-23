CCP, NCCA pay tribute to Bienvenido Lumbera

MULTIMEDIA

CCP, NCCA pay tribute to National Artist Bienvenido Lumbera

ABS-CBN News

The Cultural Center of the Philippines and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts pay homage to the late National Artist Bienvenido Lumbera in a necrological tribute on Saturday. Lumbera, conferred the Order of the National Artists for his contributions to Philippine literature in 2006, passed away on September 28, 2021, at the age of 89.