CCP, NCCA pay tribute to Bienvenido Lumbera

CCP, NCCA pay tribute to National Artist Bienvenido Lumbera
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 23 2022 12:22 PM
The Cultural Center of the Philippines and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts pay homage to the late National Artist Bienvenido Lumbera in a necrological tribute on Saturday. Lumbera, conferred the Order of the National Artists for his contributions to Philippine literature in 2006, passed away on September 28, 2021, at the age of 89.
