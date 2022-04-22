Photo exhibit marks Earth Day in La Union

MULTIMEDIA
'Follow the Water' exhibit marks Earth Day for beach-goers
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 22 2022 10:49 PM
Guests view the work exhibited at an artists' hostel in San Juan, La Union as they mark Earth Day on Friday. The show titled ‘Follow the Water’ focuses on addressing the global plastic problem, and features local and international photographers including the work of British photographer Mandy Barker and award-winning Filipina photojournalist Hannah Reyes Morales among others.
