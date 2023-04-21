On the eve of Earth Day

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Searching for food in a mountain of trash Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE Posted at Apr 21 2023 04:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A flock of egrets searches for food at a garbage dump on Friday, the eve of Earth Day in Angono. The annual event calls for environmental protection and includes various activities showing support for green living and confronting the climate crisis. Read More: Earth Day trash garbage climate crisis environmental protection egrets Angono /life/04/21/23/happening-this-weekend-pet-huddle-in-bgc/sports/04/21/23/3-ph-teams-to-compete-in-womens-asia-tour-3x3/life/04/21/23/patricia-javiers-son-to-represent-ph-in-pageant/news/04/21/23/degamo-camp-backs-doj-move-to-tag-teves-as-terrorist/entertainment/04/21/23/a1-to-mark-25th-anniversary-with-concert-in-manila