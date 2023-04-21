Home  >  Life

Searching for food in a mountain of trash

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 21 2023 04:27 PM

On the eve of Earth Day

A flock of egrets searches for food at a garbage dump on Friday, the eve of Earth Day in Angono. The annual event calls for environmental protection and includes various activities showing support for green living and confronting the climate crisis. 

