MULTIMEDIA

Working and playing by the shore

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 21 2021 12:16 AM

Children play while while a man works on a fishing net in a coastal village in Hagonoy town, Bulacan on Tuesday. Many Filipinos are looking at fish as a protein source as the price of pork continues to rise due to a lack of supply in the country caused by the African Swine Fever.

Gov't urged to boost support for local hog industry as pork import tariff eases

Presyo ng karneng baboy sa ilang supermarket umaabot sa P500