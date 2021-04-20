Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Working and playing by the shore

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 21 2021 12:16 AM

Working and playing by the shore

Children play while while a man works on a fishing net in a coastal village in Hagonoy town, Bulacan on Tuesday. Many Filipinos are looking at fish as a protein source as the price of pork continues to rise due to a lack of supply in the country caused by the African Swine Fever. 

Read More:  fishing   fisherfolk   Hagonoy   Bulacan   fishing net   fisherman   pork   multimedia   multimedia photos  