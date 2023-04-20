Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Miss Philippines Earth in Bukidnon Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 20 2023 10:30 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Candidates of the Miss Philippines Earth 2023 wearing Bukidnon native dresses walk the ramp during the preliminary competition held in Talakag town, Bukidnon, the vegetable center of Northern Mindanao, on Wednesday night. Winners for the Miss Philippines Earth 2023 will be crowned on Apil 29. SLIDESHOW: Miss Philippines Earth 2023 candidates sizzle at preliminary event Read More: Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Talakag Bukidnon pageant beauty pageant Miss Philippines Earth Talakag Bukidnon /entertainment/04/20/23/kim-chiu-asks-for-prayers-for-sisters-recovery-on-her-birthday/entertainment/04/20/23/karina-bautista-stars-in-makis-music-video-for-saan/entertainment/04/20/23/jr-de-guzman-shares-preparations-for-upcoming-manila-show/video/business/04/20/23/privacy-watchdog-to-discuss-alleged-breach-with-bir-pnp/sports/04/20/23/nba-grizzlies-hold-off-lakers-to-level-series-1-1