Miss Philippines Earth in Bukidnon

Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 20 2023 10:30 AM

Candidates of the Miss Philippines Earth 2023 wearing Bukidnon native dresses walk the ramp during the preliminary competition held in Talakag town, Bukidnon, the vegetable center of Northern Mindanao, on Wednesday night. Winners for the Miss Philippines Earth 2023 will be crowned on Apil 29.

