Making T'boli's traditional textile

MULTIMEDIA
Weaving T'nalak from abaca
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 20 2022 05:41 PM
Sebulan Dula, 77, shows how to weave abaca to make T'nalak, the traditional textile of the T’boli, at the opening of the World Travel & Tourism Council Global Summit in Pasay City on Tuesday. The summit is attended by more than 1,000 delegates from across the global Travel & Tourism sector amid eased COVID-19 restrictions.
