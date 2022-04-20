Making T'boli's traditional textile

MULTIMEDIA

Weaving T'nalak from abaca

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Sebulan Dula, 77, shows how to weave abaca to make T'nalak, the traditional textile of the T’boli, at the opening of the World Travel & Tourism Council Global Summit in Pasay City on Tuesday. The summit is attended by more than 1,000 delegates from across the global Travel & Tourism sector amid eased COVID-19 restrictions.