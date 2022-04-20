Home  >  Life

Weaving T'nalak from abaca

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 20 2022 05:41 PM

Making T'boli's traditional textile

Sebulan Dula, 77, shows how to weave abaca to make T'nalak, the traditional textile of the T’boli, at the opening of the World Travel & Tourism Council Global Summit in Pasay City on Tuesday. The summit is attended by more than 1,000 delegates from across the global Travel & Tourism sector amid eased COVID-19 restrictions.

