MULTIMEDIA

Prepping the "paw-ntry"

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A member of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) arranges cat and dog food at a community pantry intended for pet owners in need, at its headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday. The “community pawntry,” inspired by the Maginhawa community pantry, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Sundays and holidays until supplies last.