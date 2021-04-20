Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Prepping the "paw-ntry" ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 20 2021 06:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A member of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) arranges cat and dog food at a community pantry intended for pet owners in need, at its headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday. The “community pawntry,” inspired by the Maginhawa community pantry, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Sundays and holidays until supplies last. Inspired by Maginhawa, this community pantry was set up with animals in mind Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 community pantry community pawntry PAWS pets dogs cats multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/20/21/community-pantry-patuloy-nagsusulputan-red-tagging/news/04/20/21/red-tagging-maginhawa-community-pantry-kinondena-ikinababahala/news/04/20/21/ex-dfa-chief-to-duterte-reject-war-narrative-in-defending-west-ph-sea/business/04/20/21/presyo-karneng-baboy-ilang-supermarket-umaabot-p500/video/entertainment/04/20/21/lea-salonga-nalulungkot-karahasan-asian-americans-amerika