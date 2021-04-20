Home  >  Life

Prepping the "paw-ntry"

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 20 2021 06:32 PM

Prepping the

A member of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) arranges cat and dog food at a community pantry intended for pet owners in need, at its headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday. The “community pawntry,” inspired by the Maginhawa community pantry, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Sundays and holidays until supplies last. 

