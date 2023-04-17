Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Gotta wear shades Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 17 2023 11:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Candidates participate in the pre-judging of the Miss Philippines Earth 2023 in Parañaque City on Monday. The finals of the only beauty pageant that advocates for environmental awareness and conservation will be held in Toledo, Cebu on April 29. Read More: Miss Earth beauty pageant environment /news/04/17/23/lgbtq-in-priority-lane-lto-official-apologizes-over-signage/overseas/04/17/23/japan-us-vow-to-uphold-rules-based-order-at-crucial-moment/news/04/17/23/durante-court-martial-to-proceed-this-week-army/video/business/04/17/23/philippine-shares-close-higher-at-6505/video/business/04/17/23/no-long-lines-at-bir-offices-on-last-day-of-itr-filing