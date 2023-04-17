Home  >  Life

Gotta wear shades

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 17 2023 11:25 PM

Candidates participate in the pre-judging of the Miss Philippines Earth 2023 in Parañaque City on Monday. The finals of the only beauty pageant that advocates for environmental awareness and conservation will be held in Toledo, Cebu on April 29. 

