Colorful Easter bunnies at McKinley

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 17 2022 08:23 PM

Looking for eggs too?

Kids enjoy playing with colorful bunny statues spread out at McKinley Hill's parks and center island on Easter Sunday in Taguig City. Rabbits are known to have a big litter, hence they have become a symbol of new life associated with Easter.

