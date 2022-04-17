Looking for eggs too?

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Colorful Easter bunnies at McKinley ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 17 2022 08:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Kids enjoy playing with colorful bunny statues spread out at McKinley Hill's parks and center island on Easter Sunday in Taguig City. Rabbits are known to have a big litter, hence they have become a symbol of new life associated with Easter. Read More: Easter bunnies McKinley Hill Bonifacio Sunday /news/04/17/22/withdrawleni-memes-set-social-media-abuzz/overseas/04/17/22/pope-francis-calls-for-free-access-to-jerusalem-holy-sites/entertainment/04/17/22/stef-draper-evicted-na-sa-pinoy-big-brother-house/overseas/04/17/22/pope-francis-urges-peace-for-ukraine-in-this-easter-of-war/entertainment/04/17/22/john-lloyd-cruz-endorses-romulo-scion-vying-for-pasig-council-post