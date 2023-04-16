Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Volunteers commit to keep Intramuros clean Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 16 2023 12:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Volunteers participate in the "Cleantramuros" clean-up drive in Manila on Sunday. The initiative that started in March aims to promote the culture of cleanliness particularly among the Intramuros community, its students and visitors, according to the Intramuros administration. 'Cleantramuros': Volunteerism keeps 'Walled City' litter-free Read More: Cleantramuros Intramuros Manila volunteers /life/04/16/23/10000-dumalo-sa-angels-walk-for-autism-sa-pasay/entertainment/04/16/23/look-kim-chiu-denise-laurel-with-k-pop-group-treasure/news/04/16/23/ph-wont-interfere-in-china-taiwan-row-nsc-assures/life/04/16/23/this-new-ph-pageant-offers-p1m-cash-prize-in-full/entertainment/04/16/23/kris-credits-excellent-team-of-doctors-for-improving-health