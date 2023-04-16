MULTIMEDIA

Volunteers commit to keep Intramuros clean

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Volunteers participate in the "Cleantramuros" clean-up drive in Manila on Sunday. The initiative that started in March aims to promote the culture of cleanliness particularly among the Intramuros community, its students and visitors, according to the Intramuros administration.

