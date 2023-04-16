Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Volunteers commit to keep Intramuros clean

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 16 2023 12:21 PM

'Cleantramuros'

Volunteers participate in the "Cleantramuros" clean-up drive in Manila on Sunday. The initiative that started in March aims to promote the culture of cleanliness particularly among the Intramuros community, its students and visitors, according to the Intramuros administration. 

Read More:  Cleantramuros   Intramuros   Manila   volunteers  