Light traffic brings cyclists to new Manila bridge

Pedaling through the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Cyclists take advantage of the light traffic as they ride past the recently opened Binondo-Intramuros Bridge in Manila on Black Saturday. The light traffic comes after many Filipinos travelled outside Metro Manila during the Holy Week break after two years of various COVID-19 quarantine protocols.