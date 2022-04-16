Light traffic brings cyclists to new Manila bridge

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Pedaling through the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 16 2022 07:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Cyclists take advantage of the light traffic as they ride past the recently opened Binondo-Intramuros Bridge in Manila on Black Saturday. The light traffic comes after many Filipinos travelled outside Metro Manila during the Holy Week break after two years of various COVID-19 quarantine protocols. Bahagyang pagtaas ng COVID cases, asahan pagkatapos ng Holy Week – OCTA Philippines logs 272 new cases of COVID-19 on Good Friday Read More: cyclists bike bikers bicycle Binondo-Intramuros Bridge tourism Holy Week Semana Santa Semana Santa 2022 traffic coronavirus COVID-19 infrastructure China grant /news/04/16/22/lacson-pacquiao-wont-back-out-of-presidential-race-joint-press-con-a-call-for-clean-elections-sources/sports/04/16/22/mpl-season-9-some-sm-cinemas-to-host-watch-parties-for-playoffs/news/04/16/22/some-holy-week-travelers-return-early-to-ncr-to-avoid-rush/news/04/16/22/magkasintahan-nalunod-sa-ilog-sa-cagayan/news/04/16/22/kbl-baguio-benguet-denies-switching-support-from-marcos-to-isko-moreno