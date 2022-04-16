Home  >  Life

Pedaling through the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 16 2022 07:42 PM

Light traffic brings cyclists to new Manila bridge

Cyclists take advantage of the light traffic as they ride past the recently opened Binondo-Intramuros Bridge in Manila on Black Saturday. The light traffic comes after many Filipinos travelled outside Metro Manila during the Holy Week break after two years of various COVID-19 quarantine protocols. 

