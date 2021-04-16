MULTIMEDIA

Picking, sharing free food at the 'community pan-tree'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People line up to pick up food from the Maginhawa community pantry on Maginhawa Street in Quezon City Friday. The community project, started by Ana Patricia Non, encourages members of the community to get basic food items for those in need while urging those who can give to share in the stock.