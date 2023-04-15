Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

DOH leads Pista ng Kalusugan health fair

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 15 2023 04:07 PM

DOH leads national health fair

People check out a booth at the “Pista ng Kalusugan”, a national health fair event at the Quezon Memorial Circle grounds on Saturday. The 2-day event, organized by the Department of Health in partnership with the World Health Organization and UNICEF, aims to educate and raise awareness on developing healthy habits through various immersive booths, games, and discussions. 

Read More:  DOH   Pista ng Kalusugan   World Health Organization   UNICEF   national health fair. Department of Health   WHO  