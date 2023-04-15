DOH leads national health fair

MULTIMEDIA

DOH leads Pista ng Kalusugan health fair

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

People check out a booth at the “Pista ng Kalusugan”, a national health fair event at the Quezon Memorial Circle grounds on Saturday. The 2-day event, organized by the Department of Health in partnership with the World Health Organization and UNICEF, aims to educate and raise awareness on developing healthy habits through various immersive booths, games, and discussions.