Morions hold Via Crucis in Marinduque

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN-News

Posted at Apr 15 2022 06:12 PM

Moriones Festival's Via Crucis

‘Morions’, devotees wearing Roman soldier costumes, chase a man portraying Jesus Christ during the Via Crucis procession in Boac, Marinduque on Good Friday. The event is one of the highlights of the Moriones festival, an annual religious activity in the island of Marinduque wherein men and women in costumes and masks replicate biblical Roman soldiers marking the observance of Holy Week.

