Moriones Festival's Via Crucis

MULTIMEDIA
Morions hold Via Crucis in Marinduque
Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN-News
Posted at Apr 15 2022 06:12 PM
‘Morions’, devotees wearing Roman soldier costumes, chase a man portraying Jesus Christ during the Via Crucis procession in Boac, Marinduque on Good Friday. The event is one of the highlights of the Moriones festival, an annual religious activity in the island of Marinduque wherein men and women in costumes and masks replicate biblical Roman soldiers marking the observance of Holy Week.
