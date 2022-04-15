Holding the Via Crucis Passion Play on Good Friday

MULTIMEDIA

Parish Youth Ministry stage Via Crucis on #SemanaSanta2022

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Parish Youth Ministry of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish don costumes and stage a passion play of the Via Crucis, dramatizing the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Quezon City. The group was able to hold its traditional play after two years as COVID-19 restrictions in the Philippines ease.