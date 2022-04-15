Holding the Via Crucis Passion Play on Good Friday

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Parish Youth Ministry stage Via Crucis on #SemanaSanta2022 Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 15 2022 11:23 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Parish Youth Ministry of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish don costumes and stage a passion play of the Via Crucis, dramatizing the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Quezon City. The group was able to hold its traditional play after two years as COVID-19 restrictions in the Philippines ease. Read More: Semana Santa 2022 Semana Santa Holy Week Good Friday Passion Play Via Crucis crucifixion Stations of the Cross Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish /entertainment/04/15/22/carlo-aquino-on-unrelenting-bashers-wala-ako-magagawa-sa-opinyon-ng-iba/business/04/15/22/brad-eyes-nationwide-expansion-in-2022/life/04/15/22/finding-pigs-emotions-researchers-try-to-decode-oinks-grunts/news/04/15/22/magkasintahan-patay-matapos-maaksidente-ang-motorsiklo-sa-ilocos-norte/news/04/15/22/religious-whipping-marks-good-friday-in-the-philippines