Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Visiting the images of God the Son, the Father, the Holy Spirit

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 15 2022 07:45 PM

Good Friday devotees visit giant images in Bulacan

Devotees visit giant images of God the Son, the Father, and the Holy Spirit on top of a hill in San Miguel, Bulacan on Good Friday. The site, built by members of the 15 Mysteries Catholic Lay Missionaries, is slowly becoming a tourist attraction and is frequented by visitors as part of their penitence for the Lenten season.

Read More:  Holy Week   Lent   Good Friday   15 Mysteries Catholic Lay Missionaries   Bulacan  