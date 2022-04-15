Good Friday devotees visit giant images in Bulacan

MULTIMEDIA
Visiting the images of God the Son, the Father, the Holy Spirit
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 15 2022 07:45 PM
Devotees visit giant images of God the Son, the Father, and the Holy Spirit on top of a hill in San Miguel, Bulacan on Good Friday. The site, built by members of the 15 Mysteries Catholic Lay Missionaries, is slowly becoming a tourist attraction and is frequented by visitors as part of their penitence for the Lenten season.
