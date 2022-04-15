Home  >  Life

Dip after the penance

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Apr 15 2022

After the penance

A Catholic devotee takes a dip after flagellating himself in Navotas, suburban Manila on Good Friday. Scores of men walked barefoot as they flogged themselves with bamboo whips under a blazing sun near the capital Manila, while others carried wooden crosses as they were beaten, in a ritual frowned upon by the Church. 

 

