Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Dip after the penance Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP Posted at Apr 15 2022 11:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Catholic devotee takes a dip after flagellating himself in Navotas, suburban Manila on Good Friday. Scores of men walked barefoot as they flogged themselves with bamboo whips under a blazing sun near the capital Manila, while others carried wooden crosses as they were beaten, in a ritual frowned upon by the Church. Religious whipping marks Good Friday in the Philippines Read More: Semana Santa 2022 Semana Santa Holy Week Good Friday flagellant /news/04/15/22/residential-area-sa-masbate-city-nasunog/overseas/04/15/22/russia-hits-kyiv-missile-factory-after-flagship-sinks/news/04/15/22/2-umanoy-rebelde-patay-sa-engkwentro-sa-surigao-del-sur/news/04/15/22/nasa-700-sumali-sa-pagpepenitensya-at-senakulo-sa-bataan/news/04/15/22/notoryus-drug-suspek-sa-mabalacat-timbog