Dip after the penance

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

A Catholic devotee takes a dip after flagellating himself in Navotas, suburban Manila on Good Friday. Scores of men walked barefoot as they flogged themselves with bamboo whips under a blazing sun near the capital Manila, while others carried wooden crosses as they were beaten, in a ritual frowned upon by the Church.