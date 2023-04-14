MULTIMEDIA

Visitors on board at Eugene Torre Chess Museum

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Visitors look at the collection of chess sets, memorabilia and awards of Filipino grandmaster Eugene Torre on display at the Eugene Torre Chess Museum inside the Pan de Americana restaurant in Marikina City on Friday. The museum, composed of chess sets acquired by enthusiasts Dionisio Salvador Jr. and Rosie Salvador from their travels around the world, is the first chess museum in the country and is open to the public Tuesdays to Sundays, 6am to 7pm.