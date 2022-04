Vacation time amid looser COVID-19 restrictions

MULTIMEDIA

Out to swim after easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Filipinos go for a swim and frolic in the polluted waters of Manila Bay in Noveleta, Cavite on Maundy Thursday. Filipinos take the time for a vacation during the Lenten season as authorities loosen COVID-19 travel restrictions nationwide.