MULTIMEDIA
Holy Wednesday procession in Baliuag, Bulacan
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 14 2022 12:16 AM
Residents of Baliuag, Bulacan watch the procession of images on Holy Wednesday at the San Agustin Parish. One of the most anticipated processions in the province, the floats or carrozas depicting scenes from the Passion of Jesus Christ carry life-size images mostly owned by families in Baliuag.
- /news/04/14/22/dalagita-patay-sa-pananaksak-umano-ng-tiyuhin
- /spotlight/04/14/22/who-experts-insist-covid-still-a-global-emergency
- /overseas/04/14/22/suspect-in-new-york-subway-shooting-arrested
- /sports/04/14/22/fnatic-first-to-qualify-for-esl-one-stockholm-major
- /life/04/14/22/pari-sa-sorsogon-kabilang-sa-mga-pumasa-sa-2022-bar-exam