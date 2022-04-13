Home  >  Life

Holy Wednesday procession in Baliuag, Bulacan

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Apr 14 2022

Holy Wednesday procession in Baliuag, Bulacan

Residents of Baliuag, Bulacan watch the procession of images on Holy Wednesday at the San Agustin Parish. One of the most anticipated processions in the province, the floats or carrozas depicting scenes from the Passion of Jesus Christ carry life-size images mostly owned by families in Baliuag. 

