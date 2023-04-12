Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Bb. Pilipinas unveils Glam Shot Photo Exhibit Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 12 2023 06:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2023 see their portraits during the unveiling of the pageant's Glam Shot Photo Exhibit in Quezon City on Wednesday. The exhibit is open for viewing at various malls until the Grand Coronation Night. Read More: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 Bb. Pilipinas Glam Shot Photo Exhibit Bb. Pilipinas Photo Exhibit /video/news/04/12/23/oil-spill-sa-mindoro-kontrolado-na-pcg/sports/04/12/23/uaap-nu-men-keep-perfect-record-to-book-final-4-ticket/news/04/12/23/veggie-shortage-nakikita-ng-da-ngayong-taon/entertainment/04/12/23/summer-mmff-review-bela-levels-up-with-yung-libro-sa-napanood-ko/sports/04/12/23/haaland-hits-45-as-man-city-make-mark-against-bayern