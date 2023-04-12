MULTIMEDIA

Bb. Pilipinas unveils Glam Shot Photo Exhibit

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2023 see their portraits during the unveiling of the pageant's Glam Shot Photo Exhibit in Quezon City on Wednesday. The exhibit is open for viewing at various malls until the Grand Coronation Night.