'Pabasa' in jail

'Pabasa' inside the Manila City Jail

Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) attend a traditional reading of the Passion of Jesus Christ, the Pabasa, inside the Manila City Jail on Tuesday. The Pabasa is conducted by the Bureau of Jail Management annually to give Catholic believers in jail the chance to repent for their sins.