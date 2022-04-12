Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

'Pabasa' inside the Manila City Jail

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 12 2022 03:11 PM

'Pabasa' in jail

Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) attend a traditional reading of the Passion of Jesus Christ, the Pabasa, inside the Manila City Jail on Tuesday. The Pabasa is conducted by the Bureau of Jail Management annually to give Catholic believers in jail the chance to repent for their sins. 

Read More:  lent   Holy Week   jail   sins   pabasa   Passion of Jesus Christ   Semana Santa   Semana Santa 2022   Holy Week 2022   Lent 2022   Manila City Jail   PDL   PDLs   Persons Deprived of Liberty  