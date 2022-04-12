'Pabasa' in jail

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA 'Pabasa' inside the Manila City Jail ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 12 2022 03:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) attend a traditional reading of the Passion of Jesus Christ, the Pabasa, inside the Manila City Jail on Tuesday. The Pabasa is conducted by the Bureau of Jail Management annually to give Catholic believers in jail the chance to repent for their sins. Pabasa muling pinahintulutan sa Plaza Miranda Holy Week 2022: Go on a Visita Iglesia walking tour Read More: lent Holy Week jail sins pabasa Passion of Jesus Christ Semana Santa Semana Santa 2022 Holy Week 2022 Lent 2022 Manila City Jail PDL PDLs Persons Deprived of Liberty /entertainment/04/12/22/pbb-tiff-tinupad-ang-hiling-ng-kapatid-na-may-autism/news/04/12/22/duterte-says-russia-deserves-international-condemnation/overseas/04/12/22/china-laments-ukraine-missile-attack-deaths-but-doesnt-blame-russia/video/business/04/12/22/ph-shares-fall-to-one-month-low/video/news/04/12/22/over-8200-pass-2020-2021-ph-bar-exams