MULTIMEDIA

Families prepare for Ramadan

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 12 2021 11:07 PM | Updated as of Apr 12 2021 11:20 PM

Families shop for clothing in time for the start of Ramadan near the Golden Mosque in Manila on Monday. The crescent moon that heralds the start of the holy month was not visible last Sunday prompting Islamic religious authorities to declare April 13 as the start of the Ramadan this year.