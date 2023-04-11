Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Tasting springtime in Jubilee Park

Olivier Hoslet, EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 11 2023 10:36 PM

Wild daffodils in bloom in Belgium

A dog appears to be interested in a flower blooming in a field of Narcissus plants in the Jubilee Park of Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday. The 'Narcissus pseudonarcissus', or Wild daffodil, is a perennial flowering plant and regarded as one of the 'classic' springtime flowers which usually bloom around Easter in white and bright yellow. 

Read More:  wild daffodil   Jubilee Park   springtime   dog   Belgium  