Wild daffodils in bloom in Belgium

Tasting springtime in Jubilee Park

Olivier Hoslet, EPA-EFE

A dog appears to be interested in a flower blooming in a field of Narcissus plants in the Jubilee Park of Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday. The 'Narcissus pseudonarcissus', or Wild daffodil, is a perennial flowering plant and regarded as one of the 'classic' springtime flowers which usually bloom around Easter in white and bright yellow.