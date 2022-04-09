Home  >  Life

Back to making palm fronds after pandemic

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 09 2022 05:36 PM

Palm frond makers from Cavinti in Laguna weave and assemble palm fronds on Saturday in preparation for the observance of Palm Sunday. The community weavers go to the different churches in the capital during the Holy Week to sell their produce, which cost P40 to P50 per frond. The sellers hope to earn again from their livelihood after a 2-year absence due to the pandemic.

