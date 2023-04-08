Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Decorating eggs for Easter Sunday Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 08 2023 03:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Church staff and volunteers of the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice in UP Diliman in Quezon City paint hundreds of eggs with colorful designs on Saturday as they prepare for Easter Sunday celebrations. Children from the parish and nearby communities are expected to join the annual Easter egg hunt organized by the parish church. Read More: Holy Week Lent Semana Santa 2023 Easter Sunday Easter eggs Parish of the Holy Sacrifice Holy Week 2023 Easter Sunday 2023 Easter religion faith UP Diliman /sports/04/09/23/football-filipinas-crush-tajikistan-for-2nd-win-in-qualifiers/news/04/09/23/woman-nabbed-for-possessing-over-p21-m-worth-of-shabu-in-cebu/sports/04/08/23/bleague-sotto-hiroshima-stun-shimane/sports/04/08/23/marathon-race-walk-mixed-relay-to-debut-at-paris-olympics/news/04/08/23/low-pressure-area-papasok-sa-par-sa-linggo-pagasa