Decorating eggs for Easter Sunday

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 08 2023 03:56 PM

Church staff and volunteers of the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice in UP Diliman in Quezon City paint hundreds of eggs with colorful designs on Saturday as they prepare for Easter Sunday celebrations. Children from the parish and nearby communities are expected to join the annual Easter egg hunt organized by the parish church. 

