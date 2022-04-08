Home  >  Life

Early Holy Week panata

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 08 2022 07:26 PM

Early Visita Iglesia

A devotee offers prayers during Visita Iglesia at the Nuestra Señora de la Annunciata Parish Church more popularly known as the Boso-Boso church in Antipolo, Rizal on Friday, a few days before Holy Week. Parishes are expecting throngs of devotees fulfilling their sacred vows for the first Holy Week under relaxed COVID-19 measures in two years. 

