Early Visita Iglesia

A devotee offers prayers during Visita Iglesia at the Nuestra Señora de la Annunciata Parish Church more popularly known as the Boso-Boso church in Antipolo, Rizal on Friday, a few days before Holy Week. Parishes are expecting throngs of devotees fulfilling their sacred vows for the first Holy Week under relaxed COVID-19 measures in two years.