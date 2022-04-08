Home  >  Life

Cat holding on to promise of nine lives

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 08 2022 01:35 PM

Cat holding on to promise of 9 lives

A cat clings for its life after getting stuck on the roof of a burning residential building along Recto Avenue in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Friday. The fire that reached the third alarm broke out around 5:30 a.m. and claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman. The Bureau of Fire Protection declared the blaze was under control around 7:30 a.m. The whereabouts of the cat is still unknown. 

