Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Teach a man how to fish Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 08 2021 07:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man catches fish in a pond in Dampalit, Malabon City on Thursday. The lockdown in Metro Manila and nearby provinces has thrown the most vulnerable sectors of the economy looking for other means of livelihood. Read More: coronavirus covid19 ECQ lockdown livelihood jobs fishing poor multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/04/08/21/after-calling-out-judes-bashers-janella-reminds-netizens-on-freedom-of-speech-limitations/news/04/08/21/astrazeneca-edad-59-pababa-hininto-fda/overseas/04/08/21/indonesia-turns-to-china-to-help-plug-vaccine-shortage-after-astrazeneca-delays/news/04/08/21/dfa-chief-locsin-tells-china-to-order-maritime-militia-fleet-in-ph-reef-to-move-out/news/04/08/21/naaagnas-bangkay-lalaki-natagpuan-ilog-iloilo