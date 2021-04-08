Home  >  Life

Teach a man how to fish

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 08 2021 07:09 PM

A man catches fish in a pond in Dampalit, Malabon City on Thursday. The lockdown in Metro Manila and nearby provinces has thrown the most vulnerable sectors of the economy looking for other means of livelihood. 

