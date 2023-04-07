MULTIMEDIA

Religious group observes Lent

Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News

A member of the 15 Mysteries Catholic Lay Missionaries passes by religious statues in their grotto in San Miguel, Bulacan on Maundy Thursday. The grotto, which has several life-size images made by the group and giant statues of God the Son, the Father, and the Holy Spirit, has become a tourist destination for visitors specially during Lent.