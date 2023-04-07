Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Reflecting on Holy Week Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE Posted at Apr 07 2023 07:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipino penitent Roberto Quiroz being nailed to a cross is reflected on a man's sunglasses on Good Friday in Santo Tomas, Pampanga. Religious activities resumed following the COVID-19 pandemic as Catholic devotees gathered to witness men being nailed to wooden crosses as well as some flogging themselves as part of annual rituals re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Read More: Holy Week Lent Good Friday penitensiya self-flagellation Semana Santa 2023 crucifixion Pampanga /sports/04/09/23/football-filipinas-crush-tajikistan-for-2nd-win-in-qualifiers/news/04/09/23/woman-nabbed-for-possessing-over-p21-m-worth-of-shabu-in-cebu/sports/04/08/23/bleague-sotto-hiroshima-stun-shimane/sports/04/08/23/marathon-race-walk-mixed-relay-to-debut-at-paris-olympics/news/04/08/23/low-pressure-area-papasok-sa-par-sa-linggo-pagasa