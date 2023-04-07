Home  >  Life

Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 07 2023 07:58 PM

Reflecting on Holy Week

Filipino penitent Roberto Quiroz being nailed to a cross is reflected on a man's sunglasses on Good Friday in Santo Tomas, Pampanga. Religious activities resumed following the COVID-19 pandemic as Catholic devotees gathered to witness men being nailed to wooden crosses as well as some flogging themselves as part of annual rituals re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. 

