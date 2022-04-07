Visiting Divine Mercy Shrine before #SemanaSanta2022

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Before the arrival of the crowd Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 07 2022 07:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man rides a bicycle at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Marilao, Bulacan on Thursday, a few days before Filipino Catholics mark Holy Week. The Department of Health had advised the public to put on hold their Holy Week traditions or practice them differently due to the continuing threat of COVID-19. DOH urges public: Put off, tweak Holy Week traditions due to COVID-19 Philippine Coast Guard says on heightened alert for #SemanaSanta2022 Semana Santa maaaring maging maulan Read More: Marilao Bulacan Holy Week Holy Week 2022 Semana Santa Semana Santa 2022 Divine Mercy Shrine Catholic Catholic Tradition Lent /video/sports/04/07/22/pba-meralco-wagi-kontra-ginebra/video/news/04/07/22/mga-sibuyas-di-maganda-ang-kalidad-kaya-bagsak-presyo/entertainment/04/07/22/the-meaning-of-bawat-daan-has-changed-says-ebe-dancel/sports/04/07/22/cycling-lapaza-wins-first-uci-gravel-world-series-ph/business/04/07/22/ngcp-says-gearing-up-for-halalan2022