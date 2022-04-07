Home  >  Life

Before the arrival of the crowd

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2022 07:36 PM

Visiting Divine Mercy Shrine before #SemanaSanta2022

A man rides a bicycle at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Marilao, Bulacan on Thursday, a few days before Filipino Catholics mark Holy Week. The Department of Health had advised the public to put on hold their Holy Week traditions or practice them differently due to the continuing threat of COVID-19. 

