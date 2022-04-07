Enjoying a new indoor aqua playground

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Indoor swimming during the summer George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 07 2022 05:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children accompanied by parents and guardians enjoy the facilities of Wetpark Adventure Lagoon, an indoor aqua playground at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City on Thursday. The 500 sqm floor area filled with various water recreation installations will officially open to the public on April 8. PAGASA declares start of dry season Read More: summer dry season water park indoor aqua playground Wetpark Adventure Lagoon swimming Venice Grand Canal Mall /business/04/07/22/globe-acadarena-renew-partnership-to-support-gamers/business/04/07/22/japan-releasing-15-m-barrels-of-oil-to-tame-market/entertainment/04/07/22/jennylyn-mercado-looks-regal-in-maternity-shoot/life/04/07/22/famed-japan-manga-artist-fujiko-fujio-a-dies-reports/entertainment/04/07/22/trina-guytingco-calls-joshua-garcia-rumored-boyfriend