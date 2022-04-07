Home  >  Life

Indoor swimming during the summer

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2022 05:05 PM

Enjoying a new indoor aqua playground

Children accompanied by parents and guardians enjoy the facilities of Wetpark Adventure Lagoon, an indoor aqua playground at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City on Thursday. The 500 sqm floor area filled with various water recreation installations will officially open to the public on April 8.

