Flagellants in Bulacan reenact Christ’s passion

Flagellants reenact Christ’s passion

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Spectators watch a group of Catholic devotees reenact the suffering and death of Jesus Christ to mark Maundy Thursday in Bulacan. Despite warnings from Church and health officials regarding self-inflicted pain during the Lent season, practices of flagellation and painful depictions of the suffering of Jesus Christ to express faith and penance are returning in communities due to more relaxed COVID-19 health protocols.