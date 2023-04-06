Home  >  Life

Filipino Catholics commemorate Christ’s Last Supper

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 06 2023 08:26 PM

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula performs the Washing of the Feet during the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at the Manila Cathedral on Maundy Thursday. Millions of Filipino Catholics commemorated the last hours of Jesus Christ, leading to His crucifixion on Good Friday. 

