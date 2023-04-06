Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Filipino Catholics commemorate Christ’s Last Supper Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 06 2023 08:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula performs the Washing of the Feet during the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at the Manila Cathedral on Maundy Thursday. Millions of Filipino Catholics commemorated the last hours of Jesus Christ, leading to His crucifixion on Good Friday. Read More: Maundy Thursday SemanaSanta2023 Sacraments Catholic Church Manila Cathedral Last Supper Washing of the Feet /news/04/06/23/alay-lakad-to-antipolo-cathedral-commences-after-3-year-halt/entertainment/04/06/23/zanjoe-marudo-janine-gutierrez-naglagablab-sa-unang-kissing-scene-sa-dirty-linen/life/04/06/23/guidote-alvarez-reiterates-late-husbands-lenten-call-to-fast-for-mother-earth/life/multimedia/video/04/06/23/senakulo-isinapelikula-ng-parokya-sa-tondo-maynila/sports/04/06/23/nba-clippers-sweep-season-series-vs-lakers