Catholics complete Station of the Cross in Intramuros

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees offer prayers as they complete the Stations of the Cross or the ‘Way of Sorrows’ at the San Agustin Church patio in Intramuros, Manila on Holy Wednesday. The 'Stations of the Cross' is a spiritual pilgrimage practiced by Catholics to commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ as part of the observance of the Holy Week.