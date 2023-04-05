Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Catholics complete Station of the Cross in Intramuros Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 05 2023 04:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees offer prayers as they complete the Stations of the Cross or the ‘Way of Sorrows’ at the San Agustin Church patio in Intramuros, Manila on Holy Wednesday. The 'Stations of the Cross' is a spiritual pilgrimage practiced by Catholics to commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ as part of the observance of the Holy Week. Read More: Holy Week SemanaSanta 2023 Stations of the Cross Via Crucis Way of Sorrows San Agustin Church /business/04/05/23/cebu-pacific-to-launch-manila-laoag-flights-in-may/news/04/05/23/marcos-names-oics-of-newly-created-provinces-maguindanao-del-norte-del-sur/business/04/05/23/jfc-to-acquire-majority-stake-in-hong-kong-jollibee-franchisee/news/04/05/23/sc-acquits-ex-agri-chief-arthur-yap-of-graft-charges/business/04/05/23/presyo-ng-bigas-nagbabadyang-tumaas-nang-p5-kada-kilo