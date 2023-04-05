Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Baliuageños watch the Passion of Christ procession Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 05 2023 08:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents of Baliuag, Bulacan watch the procession of images on Holy Wednesday at the San Agustin Parish on Holy Wednesday. One of the most anticipated processions in the province, the floats or carrozas depicting scenes from the Passion of Jesus Christ carry life-size images mostly owned by families in Baliuag. Read More: Holy Week Holy Wednesday Lent Semana Santa 2023 Passion of Christ procession /video/news/04/05/23/panata-ng-mga-taga-pampanga-na-magpapako-sa-krus-nagpapatuloy/video/life/04/05/23/likha-ng-pinoy-designers-tampok-sa-fashion-show-ng-bb-pilipinas/video/news/04/05/23/winning-moment-ligtas-na-visita-iglesia/video/business/04/05/23/inflation-bumagal-noong-marso-psa/sports/04/05/23/pnvf-official-insists-mens-team-included-in-sea-games